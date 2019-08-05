This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Brighton splash £20m for second time in three days

Frenchman Neal Maupay has signed a four-year contract after impressing for Brentford in the Championship.

By The42 Team Monday 5 Aug 2019, 8:53 PM
10 minutes ago 685 Views 1 Comment
BRIGHTON AND HOVE Albion have completed the signing of striker Neal Maupay from Brentford for a reported £20million.

The 22-year-old has agreed to a four-year contract with the Premier League side after impressing in the Championship.

Brighton boss Graham Potter said: “Neal is a talented striker, with good strength and pace, and he is a goalscorer. He will add an extra dimension to our existing forward options, and we are delighted to have completed the transfer. 

“The club has been monitoring Neal and has been aware of his ability for some time. Separately I was also aware of his obvious ability at Swansea and came up against him in the Championship last season. 

“His record in the Championship has been exceptional, with 41 goals across the last two seasons, and now his challenge is to transfer that to the Premier League.”

Maupay is Brighton’s fourth signing since last season, following Adam Webster, Leandro Trossard and Matt Clarke to the south coast.

Their signing of centre-back Webster from Bristol City last Saturday, also for a £20m fee, broke the club’s transfer record.

