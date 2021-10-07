Membership : Access or Sign Up
Brighton player released on bail after arrest on suspicion of sexual assault

A woman was allegedly attacked in Sussex city.

File pic.
Image: PA
Image: PA

A BRIGHTON footballer arrested on suspicion of sexual assault has been released on conditional bail until 3 November while enquiries continue.

A man in his 40s and a man in his 20s were taken into custody in the early hours of Wednesday morning after a woman was allegedly attacked in the Sussex city.

The Premier League club confirmed one of its players was involved in the investigation.

A statement from Sussex Police on Thursday morning read: “A man in his 40s and a man in his 20s, both from Brighton, were arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and have been released on conditional bail until 3 November while enquiries continue.”

The woman is receiving specialist support from officers, the police spokesperson added.

On Wednesday evening, a Brighton club spokesperson said: “Brighton and Hove Albion are aware that one of its players is assisting police with the investigation of an alleged offence.

“The matter is subject to a legal process and the club is, therefore, unable to make further comment at this time.”

