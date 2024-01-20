Brighton snap up Argentine starlet, Johnny Kenny re-joins Shamrock Rovers

BRIGHTON SECURED the signing of young Argentine left-back Valentin Barco from Boca Juniors on Saturday.

The 19-year-old, who impressed in Boca’s run to the Copa Libertadores final last year, joins on a four-and-a-half-year contract for a reported fee of €9 million.

“We have been aware of Valentin for a long time and have been impressed with the progress he has made at domestic and international level,” said Brighton’s technical director David Weir.

“He is an exciting prospect, but it’s also important we give him the time as he needs to settle and adapt to new surroundings and the Premier League.”

Brighton have become renowned for finding and developing prodigious South American talent.

Ecuador international Moises Caicedo joined Chelsea for a British transfer record £115 million (€143 million) in August, just two-and-a-half years after joining for just £4 million (€4.6 million).

Paraguay’s Julio Enciso and Argentine Facundo Buonanotte, both 19, have also broken into the Seagulls’ first team under Roberto De Zerbi.

Meanwhile, Shamrock Rovers have confirmed that Johnny Kenny has returned to the club for another season-long loan.

The Ireland U21 international has yet to make his first-team debut since joining Celtic from Sligo Rovers in January 2022 and will be hoping this latest move can push him closer to realising that ambition.

It will be Kenny’s third loan spell in total, having previously spent time in the Scottish Championship with Queen’s Park in 2022.

The 21-year-old scored four goals in 23 Premier Division appearances last season and speaking to shamrockrovers.ie, head coach Stephen Bradley suggested there was more to come from the youngster.

“People just see the player on the pitch,” the manager said. “What you must also understand is that he had a difficult 18 months before he came to us, and it takes time for a player to adjust, to a new environment, and new teammates, so it takes time and doesn’t just happen overnight.

“The positive thing is he’s young with a top-class attitude. He’s looking to improve, to work hard and wants to get better. I think he’s got real ability and I think Johnny can fulfil that here and hopefully we can help him fulfil that ability.”

Additional reporting by Paul Fennessy