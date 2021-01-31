BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 3°C Sunday 31 January 2021
Advertisement

Spurs suffer second straight loss as Brighton move seven points clear of relegation zone

Leandro Trossard scored the only goal of the game at the Amex Stadium.

By AFP Sunday 31 Jan 2021, 9:34 PM
13 minutes ago 436 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5341199
Brighton players celebrate after the full-time whistle.
Image: PA
Brighton players celebrate after the full-time whistle.
Brighton players celebrate after the full-time whistle.
Image: PA

LEANDRO TROSSARD ROCKED Tottenham’s top-four challenge as the Brighton forward sealed a shock 1-0 win for the Premier League strugglers on Sunday.

Jose Mourinho’s side were hoping to get back on track after losing to Liverpool on Thursday, but instead they suffered a damaging second successive defeat.

Trossard netted in the first half at the Amex Stadium and, with Tottenham’s Harry Kane sidelined by injury, the visitors lacked the quality to salvage an equaliser.

Tottenham are languishing in sixth place, with just two wins in their last nine top-flight matches.

They trail six points behind fourth placed Leicester, albeit with a game in hand, after only their second defeat in 10 away league games this season.

The title bid that looked possible for Tottenham in December is fading fast as leaders Manchester City are now 11 points clear of the north Londoners.

A victory against seventh-placed Chelsea on Thursday is essential to halt Tottenham’s sudden decline away from the Champions League places.

Fourth-bottom Brighton moved seven points clear of the relegation zone after extending their unbeaten league run to three matches.

The Seagulls were the only team in the top four divisions in England without a home league victory this season, but they finally ended that dismal sequence at the 11th attempt.

- Spluttering Spurs -
Gareth Bale was handed only his second league start since returning for his second spell at Tottenham.

The on-loan Real Madrid forward replaced Kane, who suffered his latest in a long list of ankle problems against Liverpool, but once again he failed to impress.

Brighton nearly made the perfect start when Pascal Gross hit the outside of the post after good work from Alexis Mac Allister.

Mac Allister fired over from long range soon after as Brighton’s vibrant start pushed Tottenham onto the back foot.

The hosts deservedly took the lead with a flowing move in the 17th minute.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Mac Allister picked out Gross and his cut back found Trossard for a clinical close-range finish.

Son Heung-min led Tottenham’s first incisive raid when he found Steven Bergwijn on the edge of the penalty area, but the forward dragged his shot wide.

Bale was subdued in attack but the Wales star came in useful at the other end when he nodded clear just as Lewis Dunk’s header was flying towards the top corner.

Mourinho sent on Carlos Vinicius in place of centre-back Davinson Sanchez at half-time.

The on-loan Benfica striker made an immediate impact with a towering leap to meet Bale’s corner with a header that was blocked by Brighton keeper Robert Sanchez.

Tottenham still couldn’t find their rhythm and, after Hugo Lloris saved well from Ben White’s deflected effort, Mourinho hauled off the disappointing Bale and introduced Lucas Moura.

It made no difference and Brighton could have doubled their lead when Mac Allister shot into the side-netting from a tight angle before Neal Maupay headed wide from Solly March’s cross.

Vinicius offered a glimmer of hope with a powerful effort from the edge of the area that Sanchez pushed away, but it was too little too late for spluttering Tottenham.

© – AFP, 2021

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie