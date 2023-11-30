Joy for Irish players as Brighton and West Ham advance to Europa League knockout stages

BRIGHTON AND WEST Ham secured their spots in the knockout stages of the Europa League with wins over AEK Athens and Backa Topola respectively this evening.

Making the first European start of his career, Evan Ferguson was just short of playing the full game for the Seagulls as Joao Pedro’s second-half penalty earned an unconvincing 1-0 victory away to 10-man AEK.

Young Irish defender Leigh Kavanagh was on their bench, while Conor Coventry was an unused substitute for West Ham in Serbia.

In-form forward Pedro converted his fifth goal of the competition in the 55th minute to guarantee the Seagulls a top-two finish in Group B.

Albion were second best before the VAR-awarded spot-kick and fortunate not to fall behind in the closing stages of the first half when AEK forward Steven Zuber struck a post.

The lively hosts were forced to play the final 25 minutes a man down following Mijat Gacinovic’s dismissal for a second yellow card.

Roberto De Zerbi’s men will vie for first place in the pool – and automatic qualification for the last 16 – when Marseille visit the Amex Stadium in the final round of fixtures in two weeks’ time.

Brighton’s maiden European campaign was launched with an underwhelming 3-2 defeat to the Greek champions in September.

Yet the Premier League club arrived at the AEK Arena in control of their own destiny thanks to a battling comeback draw in Marseille and back-to-back wins over Ajax.

Ferguson was lively from the off: twice blocked as he threatened inside two minutes, and later, the Bettystown teenager almost doubled the lead before being repelled as he tried to round Stankovic having been sent clear.

Tomas Soucek

Elsewhere, Tomas Soucek struck late on yet again as the Hammers secured their passage into the knockout stages despite a Serbian snooze-fest against Backa Topola.

The Czech midfielder has now scored in his last five matches for club and country after an 89th-minute volley earned a scratchy 1-0 win.

Now they need to finish the job against Freiburg at the London Stadium in a fortnight to ensure they top the group and avoid a two-legged play-off in February.

Around 320 hardy West Ham fans made the 2,000-mile journey out to the Balkans, including a 100-mile trek up the motorway from Belgrade to the TSC Arena.

Many of them had got their wish, in the absence of injured forwards Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio, of a first start of the season for 19-year-old FA Youth Cup-winning striker Divin Mubama.

But the youngster barely got a sniff of the ball amidst a mind-numbing first half neatly summed up by former player Joe Cole, on TNT Sports, as “dross” and “appalling”.

Boss David Moyes turned to Danny Ings and the lesser-spotted Maxwel Cornet just after the hour in a bid to inject some life into his unconvincing side.

And as the game ticked into stoppage time, Cornet crossed from the left and Soucek hammered in a volley to win it.

West Ham have enjoyed a thrilling run in Europe over the past three seasons, including their historic Europa Conference League final triumph in Prague.

Although this was not one which will live long in the memory, it was an 18th win in 20 matches in Europe — job done for Moyes and his side.