Alamy Stock Photo Brisbane Lions celebrate.
Irish Eye

Orla O'Dwyer and Jennifer Dunne help Brisbane Lions to AFLW glory

Brisbane Lions defeated North Melbourne in the Grand Final.
32 minutes ago

IRISH DUO ORLA O’Dwyer and Jennifer Dunne are celebrating AFLW glory after helping Brisbane Lions to Grand Final success overnight.

Brisbane came from behind to defeat North Melbourne by 17 points — 7.2 (44) to 4.3 (27) — and claim their second Premiership title, having previously reigned supreme in 2021.

Tipperary star O’Dwyer kicked a goal in the contest at Ikon Park, with both Irish players starting for the Lions. Erika O’Shea and Niamh Martin featured for North Melbourne, while Ailish Considine was absent from the matchday squad.

Dunne etches her name into history as the first player to win an All-Ireland and an AFLW title in one season, while O’Dwyer becomes just the second Irish two-time AFLW Premier. Considine is the other, while they join Sinead Goldrick and Blaithin Mackin on the prestigious list of champions Down Under.

Brisbane trailed 6-0 after the first quarter and 14-13 at the halfway point, with O’Dwyer kicking them into the lead for the first time early in the third. ‘Zombie’ by The Cranberries rang out after her clever bouncing snap, and the Lions turned the tide from there.

They finished strongly, holding North Melbourne scoreless in the final quarter and setting an AFLW record for tackles with a remarkable 110 overall. The attendance was 12,616.

O’Dwyer, who starred in the centre, added 11 disposals to her crucial goal, while Dubliner Dunne had four disposals in the backs as she capped a successful debut season. Cork’s Erika O’Shea lined out there for North, with Niamh Martin of Tipperary involved from the interchange bench.

The Grand Final is available to watch back live at 11.15am on TG4.

A record 33 Irish players featured across the 2023 AFLW season.

