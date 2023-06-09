Pat Lam's Bristol to replace London Irish in Champions Cup next season

BRISTOL BEARS WILL take London Irish’s place in next season’s EPCR Champions Cup, tournament bosses confirmed on Friday.

London Irish, who qualified for the Champions Cup by finishing fifth in the Gallagher Premiership this season, will not compete after filing for administration amid ongoing financial difficulties.

Irish were suspended from all English club competitions by the RFU earlier this week after failing to prove that they have the requisite finances to compete next season.

The top eight finishers in the Premiership table are guaranteed automatic Champions Cup qualification.

With Irish unable to take their place, Pat Lam’s Bristol — who finished ninth, only missing out on qualification on points difference — have been promoted.

“Following the RFU’s decision to suspend London Irish from all competitions, EPCR can clarify that regrettably, the club will not compete in the 2023/24 Champions Cup,” a short statement read.

“As Bristol Bears are the highest-ranked club in the Gallagher Premiership league table at the conclusion of the regular season which did not qualify for the 2023/24 Champions Cup, they will now replace London Irish in next season’s tournament.

“The formats for the 2023/24 Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup will be announced shortly, as will details of the pool draws for both tournaments.”