England prop facing potential ban for swearing at referee during Bristol game

ENGLAND PROP KYLE Sinckler will appear before an online independent disciplinary panel on Tuesday after he was cited for a swearing incident during the Bristol Bears’ English Premiership win over Exeter on Saturday.

Sinckler shouted “are you f**king serious?” to referee Karl Dickson after a no-arms tackle from Exeter’s Luke Cowan-Dickie on the England forward went unpunished.

Really poor form by Kyle Sinckler screaming “Are you Fu**ing serious” at referee Karl Dickson. They are ex teammates but it should have been a yellow card. We berate footballers for similar so we don’t want this in rugby and should respect the ref! pic.twitter.com/m4zWaIwIGV — Andy Goode (@AndyGoode10) January 9, 2021

The Bears moved to the top of the league with the 20-7 win, but Sinckler was subsequently cited for “failing to respect the authority of the match official, contrary to World Rugby Law 9.28″.

The 27-year-old later apologised on Twitter: “Want to apologise for my reaction today. Not the example I want to be setting.

“Heat of the moment stuff. Will make a conscious effort to improve. My bad.”

Want to apologise for my reaction today. Not the example I want to be setting. Heat of the moment stuff. Will make a conscious effort to improve. My bad 👊 — Kyle Sinckler (@KyleSinckler) January 9, 2021

Earlier today, Bristol confirmed that Sinckler will appear before the disciplinary panel tomorrow, which will be chaired by Richard Whittam QC.