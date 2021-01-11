BE PART OF THE TEAM

Monday 11 January 2021
England prop facing potential ban for swearing at referee during Bristol game

Kyle Sinckler apologised for the incident on social media.

By The42 Team Monday 11 Jan 2021, 5:01 PM
File photo of Bristol Bears' Kyle Sinckler.
Image: PA
Image: PA

ENGLAND PROP KYLE Sinckler will appear before an online independent disciplinary panel on Tuesday after he was cited for a swearing incident during the Bristol Bears’ English Premiership win over Exeter on Saturday.

Sinckler shouted “are you f**king serious?” to referee Karl Dickson after a no-arms tackle from Exeter’s Luke Cowan-Dickie on the England forward went unpunished.

The Bears moved to the top of the league with the 20-7 win, but Sinckler was subsequently cited for “failing to respect the authority of the match official, contrary to World Rugby Law 9.28″.

The 27-year-old later apologised on Twitter: “Want to apologise for my reaction today. Not the example I want to be setting.

“Heat of the moment stuff. Will make a conscious effort to improve. My bad.”

Earlier today, Bristol confirmed that Sinckler will appear before the disciplinary panel tomorrow, which will be chaired by Richard Whittam QC.

The42 Team

