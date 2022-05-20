Membership : Access or Sign Up
Bristol all but end Exeter's top-four hopes in Premiership

By AFP Friday 20 May 2022, 10:51 PM
Friday 20 May 2022, 10:51 PM
Bristol Bears' Alapati Leiua gets past Exeter Chief's Joe Simmonds.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Bristol Bears' Alapati Leiua gets past Exeter Chief's Joe Simmonds.
Bristol Bears' Alapati Leiua gets past Exeter Chief's Joe Simmonds.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

EXETER’S HOPES OF reaching the English Premiership’s title-deciding play-offs for a seventh successive season were effectively ended by a 40-33 loss away to Bristol on Friday.

Exeter still have a slim mathematical chance of a top four finish but are now four points behind fourth-placed Northampton with only one game left.

The leading quartet at the end of the regular season go forward to the play-offs that determine the English champions, with Exeter themselves having reached six finals and won two titles.

Northampton or Gloucester can end Exeter’s chances in their games on Saturday.

Exeter recovered from 14 points adrift in an 11-try thriller, but wing Toby Fricker’s interception try and a later Luke Morahan score saw Bristol home.

In Friday’s other Premiership match, Sale won 16-7 away to Wasps, a victory that booked the club’s place in next season’s European Champions Cup.

It also gave Sale a slim chance of a top-four finish, but they will need several other results to go their way if they are to reach the play-offs.

Robert Du Preez kicked three penalties and converted a try from Akker Van Der Merwe for Sale, with Wasps scoring through Gabriel Oghre’s try and a conversion by Jimmy Gopperth.

– © AFP 2022

