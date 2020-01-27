This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 27 January, 2020
Pat Lam's Bristol announce signing of England and Lions prop Sinckler

The 26-year-old will make the move from Harlequins this summer.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 27 Jan 2020, 9:51 AM
37 minutes ago 1,531 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4981052

PAT LAM’S BRISTOL have announced the signing of England and Lions tighthead Kyle Sinckler on a two-year contract. 

The 26-year-old will join the club from Harlequins at the end of the current season.

The addition of Sinckler is a major coup for Bristol, who recently announced the signing of Fijian superstar Semi Radradra, while their current squad includes former All Blacks Charles Piutau, Steven Luatua, and John Afoa.

kyle-sinckler Sinckler is one of the best tightheads in the game. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Capped 31 times by England, tighthead Sinckler featured in all three of the Lions’ Tests against New Zealand in 2017. He was a key figure in England’s journey to the World Cup final last year, only for his early injury in the decider against South Africa to severely dent English hopes.

Adding Sinckler to their squad is another sign of Bristol’s ambition and financial power, and Lam is excited to begin working with the prop.

“Kyle is an outstanding player and it’s fantastic to bring someone of his international calibre to the Bears,” said Pat Lam.

“He’s coming into his peak years as a front rower and has a wealth of experience at the very highest level. What really pleases us is Kyle’s attitude; he’s excited about coming to Bristol and being part of our journey.

“A key part of our vision is developing our homegrown contingent to become England internationals. Kyle can set an example of what it takes for a young player to succeed at the highest level.

“With John Afoa committing for another season and Kyle coming onboard for two, it’ll strengthen the depth of such a key position with two world-class players as we plan to fulfill our Champions Cup ambitions.”

Sinckler will hope to finish his time with Harlequins on a high before his exciting move to Bristol, who currently sit fifth in the Premiership.

The opportunity to come to Bristol and play under Pat Lam was one that I couldn’t turn down,” said Sinckler.

“The Bears are an ambitious club on the up and it was great to visit the city and the facilities that they have. There’s a clear plan in place for long-term success and I’m looking forward to contributing.

“I’m grateful to Harlequins for everything they have done for me and my career. I’d like to thank the coaches, fans and my teammates for all their support over the years.”

