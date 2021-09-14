Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 14 September 2021
Britain could be set to lose Olympics silver medals after CJ Ujah’s B sample tests positive

He was part of a relay team that also included Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake.

By Press Association Tuesday 14 Sep 2021, 6:03 PM
CJ Ujah (file pic).
Image: PA
Image: PA

BRITISH SPRINTER CJ Ujah’s B sample from the Tokyo Olympics has tested positive for banned substances, the International Testing Agency (ITA) has announced.

Ujah provided the sample on 6 August, the ITA said, the same day that he was part of the British team which won silver in the men’s 4×100 metres relay.

The agency said now the B sample had confirmed the result of his A sample, his case had been referred to the Court of Arbitration’s Anti-Doping Division (CAS ADD).

The court division will consider the finding of an anti-doping rule violation and the disqualification of the British relay team, the ITA said.

Ujah was provisionally suspended following the result of the A sample last month and released a statement on 14 August saying he was “shocked and devastated” by the outcome of the test.

He added: “To be absolutely clear, I am not a cheat and I have never and would never knowingly take a banned substance.

“I love my sport and I know my responsibilities both as an athlete and as a team-mate.”

Ujah’s sample returned an adverse analytical finding (AAF) for the prohibited substances ostarine and S-23, the ITA said. These substances are selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs) and help with building muscle.

If the case against Ujah is proven, the British relay quartet, also including Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, are likely to be stripped of their silver medals.

The possible forfeiture of the medals will be considered first, before the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) follows up to consider any sanction beyond the Games for Ujah.

