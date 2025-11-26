R360 players 'will not be eligible' for 2027 women's Lions tour

THE BRITISH AND IRISH Lions have announced that players who participate in the proposed R360 competition “will not be eligible for selection” for the inaugural women’s tour of New Zealand in 2027.

R360 is a proposed breakaway league, fronted by former England international Mike Tindall, which plans to have some of the game’s leading talents sign for newly-created franchise teams and compete in a competition touring cities around the world.

The IRFU have come out strongly against this new competition, releasing a joint statement last month in conjunction with national rugby unions of New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, England, Scotland, France and Italy. Their agreed position on the matter is that male and female players who opt in for the R360 competition would be deemed “ineligible for international selection.”

In a statement today, the British and Irish Lions say they “fully support the position of our constituent Unions in relation to the proposed competition.”

The full statement reads:

“As we continue preparations for the inaugural Lions Women’s Tour in 2027, The British & Irish Lions wishes to outline its position on the proposed R360 competition and provide clarity to players.

“The British & Irish Lions fully support the position of our constituent Unions in relation to the proposed competition and will be advising that any player who decides to participate in R360 will not be eligible for selection for the 2027 Tour to New Zealand.

“This is the first ever Lion’s Women Tour, a historic moment for women’s rugby and we want it to be the best it can be. With the tour just over a year and a half away, we believe it is important that players who may be selected are playing in established leagues that provide certainty on calendar and playing schedule.

“The British & Irish Lions will continue to work collaboratively with its Unions to support the growth of our game at all levels, ensure alignment with international and domestic calendars and prioritise player welfare.”