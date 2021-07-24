8 mins ago

THIS IS THEIR Everest. The first Test of any Lions series is always hotly anticipated but the hype leading into today’s game in Cape Town has been off the charts.

Where do you even start? There is the brave selection by the Springboks to go with seven players in their squad who recently tested positive for Covid.

Among them are Siya Kolisi, their World Cup winning captain, and Makazole Mapimpi, the brilliant winger. They have only one week of training under their belt since returning from isolation. Bongi Mbonambi and Ox Nche have little more.

On the plus side, 17 of their 23-man squad played in the World Cup final. The Lions meanwhile lost Wyn Jones earlier today to an injury. They also lost their captain to injury and then got him miraculously back; they appointed Conor Murray as their stand-in captain when Alun Wyn Jones was originally injured; Murray only makes the bench today.

There has been a war of words between Warren Gatland and Rassie Erasmus; Erasmus has become the most famous waterboy since Adam Sandler starred in the film of the same name; the Lions are huffing over the fact the TMO is a South African.

Gatland went on to say the Boks’ ego has been dented; the Boks yesterday fired back and said it hasn’t. Well, Dana White or Don King would struggle to sell a scrap as well as this crowd has. Get ready for action. We will be going minute by minute. As always, please let us know what you think will happen in the comments section below.