British and Irish Lions announce details of first-ever women's tour

THE BRITISH AND IRISH Lions have announced details of their inaugural women’s tour.

The men’s side have been touring since 1888, and a women’s side will debut in 2027, travelling to play New Zealand in a three-test tour. They will also play a number of pre-Test matches.

The final dates of the tour have yet to be finalised, but it will take place in September 2027 during the women’s global competition window. Organisers insist it will not overlap with the men’s Rugby World Cup in Australia.

Royal London, the UK’s largest life, pensions and investments mutual have been announced as founding partners and shirt sponsor of the Lions women’s team, while global insurance group Howden has been confirmed as the series title partner of the inaugural tour.

Organisers say these partnerships are “a significant endorsement for the Tour and Series, women’s rugby, and women’s sport generally.”

Royal London will also invest in an elite players’ pathways funding grant, aimed to support the elite women’s player and coach pathways in Ireland, Wales, Scotland, and England.

“Supporting the growth of the women’s game is a key strategic priority for The British & Irish Lions as it is for each of our unions”, said Lions CEO Ben Calveley. “Significant effort has gone into exploring the concept of a Lions Women’s Tour and great credit needs to go to the members of our steering committee, our board, and our staff. In particular, I want to recognise the collaboration of our four Unions and thank them for their continued support and the level of commitment they have shown throughout this journey.

“Playing three Test matches against the current world champions, the Black Ferns in New Zealand in front of thousands of fans represents the ultimate challenge and makes for a fantastic sporting spectacle.”