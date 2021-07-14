51 mins ago

It has been a disastrous Test series preparation for the Boks, whose planned Test against Georgia last Friday was cancelled. Hence, Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber – the latter of whom is still in isolation back in Johannesburg – have picked the strongest team available to them for this evening.

Erasmus’ open desperation for another South Africa A clash with the Lions this Saturday underlines their worries about being undercooked for the Test series. The tourists have had some disruption, of course, but their last few weeks have been smooth in comparison with the Boks’ drama.

