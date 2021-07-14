Follow all the action as it happens as the Lions take on a strong South Africa A selection in Cape Town.
14mins
South Africa A 10 B&I Lions 0
Warren Gatland will not have enjoyed that. Owen Farrell sees a kick blocked down by Etzebeth and Damian de Allende is on hand to scoop up possession. De Allende makes the break before playing in S’busiso Nkosi, who has the gas to burst down the wing before a neat bit of footwork helps him finish in the corner. Steyn converts, and this is a very strong start by South Africa A.
TRY – Nkosi
South Africa A 8 B&I Lions 0
9mins
We have our first scrum of the evening, and referee Jaco Peyper isn’t happy with what he sees. After three attempts, the Lions get the penalty after the South Africa A scrum goes down. Owen Farrell kicks to the corner and the Lions go searching for an early try.
PENALTY – Steyn
South Africa A 3 British & Irish Lions 0
5mins
So close! South Africa A think they have an early try but Anthony Watson did well to get across and force S’busiso Nkosi’s foot out of touch. An early warning shot for the Lions, who were pretty easily stretched there. We’ll go back for a South Africa A penalty.
4mins
A lot of early kicking here. Willie Le Roux’s eyes light up as he chases a Faf de Klerk kick but the bounce beats him. South Africa A looking the brighter side in these early stages.
2mins
An early stoppage as Liam Williams gets some treatment after shipping a big hit from Eben Etzebeth. The Wales star will be OK to continue, but that may be an early indication of the physicality South Africa A will try bring tonight.
KICK-OFF
We are underway in Cape Town.
The teams are out, and we’re almost ready to go. Here’s a quick reminder of how South Africa A line up.
💪 Lukhanyo Am will lead a strong SA 'A' team in Cape Town on Wednesday— Springboks (@Springboks) July 12, 2021
🔗 Team announcement: https://t.co/auX33gg76h#CastleLionsSeries #StrongerTogether #StrongerForever pic.twitter.com/X87P8qrDFF
More news coming from the Lions camp. Leinster hooker Ronan Kelleher is travelling out to South Africa to join the tour. Read the breaking news here.
With Jacques Nienaber still self-isolating, Rassie Erasmus has been overlooking training with the Springbok squad this week, and will be calling the shots in Cape Town tonight.
Just 20 minutes until kick-off now, do let us know your match predictions in the comments section.
It has been a disastrous Test series preparation for the Boks, whose planned Test against Georgia last Friday was cancelled. Hence, Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber – the latter of whom is still in isolation back in Johannesburg – have picked the strongest team available to them for this evening.
Erasmus’ open desperation for another South Africa A clash with the Lions this Saturday underlines their worries about being undercooked for the Test series. The tourists have had some disruption, of course, but their last few weeks have been smooth in comparison with the Boks’ drama.
You can find Murray Kinsella’s full match preview for tonight’s game here.
Conor Murray captains the Lions tonight, here’s the Munster scrum-half with South Africa A captain Lukhanyo Am for the coin toss.
Not for the first time in this tour, we have some late team news to bring you, with the Lions making two changes to their starting XV. Owen Farrell replaces Dan Biggar at out-half, with the Wales player picking up what is described as “a minor ankle” sprain in training yesterday.
Elsewhere, Anthony Watson starts on the left wing instead of Josh Adams with Liam Williams coming into the team at full back. Adams misses out as he joins his partner via Zoom to witness the birth of his first child.
So, here’s how the Lions will now line up tonight:
BRITISH & IRISH LIONS: 15. Liam Williams; 14. Louis Rees-Zammit, 13. Chris Harris, 12. Bundee Aki, 11. Anthony Watson; 10. Owen Farrell, 9. Conor Murray (captain); 1. Wyn Jones, 2. Ken Owens, 3. Kyle Sinckler; 4. Maro Itoje, 5. Iain Henderson; 6. Josh Navidi, 7. Tom Curry, 8. Taulupe Faletau.
Replacements: 16. Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17. Mako Vunipola, 18. Zander Fagerson, 19. Adam Beard, 20. Tadhg Beirne, 21. Sam Simmonds, 22. Gareth Davies, 23. Elliot Daly
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the British and Irish Lions’ meeting with South Africa A in Cape Town, and this is where it all ramps up for Warren Gatland’s squad.
The Lions have been asked very few questions since arriving in South Africa but there is a real expectation that that will change tonight, with the South Africa A starting XV containing no fewer than 11 World Cup winners.
And after a challenging few weeks off the pitch for both the Lions and the Springboks, this could be just what both teams need as they look to step up their preparations for the fast-approaching Test series.
We’ll have all the action as it happens in Cape Town, where kick-off this evening is at 7pm.
