Possibility of Women's Lions tour becoming more likely, study finds

THE PROSPECT OF launching a Women’s British & Irish Lions tour is becoming more possible, after a feasibility study into the idea produced positive findings.

A statement released today from British & Irish Lions rugby revealed that the study had delivered “positive initial findings,” and that work is being completed to consider “potential structure and timing of a tour.”

The key aspects of the study included a consultation process exploring rugby, brand, commercial, financial, spectator, logistical and scheduling considerations.

“Based on the outcome of these discussions,” the statement continues, “and critical considerations being successfully addressed, a final decision can be made on whether the proposed tour can proceed.”

The study was funded by Royal London, the inaugural ‘Principal Partner’ of the Lions women’s programme and was undertaken by sports marketing agency Two Circles.

“It is extremely positive that a British & Irish Lions women’s tour is possible in the future, ” said Ben Calveley, Chief Executive Officer, The British & Irish Lions.

“While there is much to be considered, we are committed to taking the findings of this feasibility study and working closely with our unions as well as other stakeholders in the coming months.

“I would like to thank World Rugby, our four unions from England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales for their ongoing support. There has been a strong level of collaboration since the beginning of this process, and we are all united behind exploring this project fully.”

“I would also like to thank our Principal Partner, Royal London, for their continued support and Two Circles, for conducting the feasibility study.”

