Thorbjorn Olesen in command at British Masters but braced for final-day nerves

FORMER EUROPEAN RYDER Cup star Thorbjorn Olesen established a three-shot lead on Saturday heading into the final round of the British Masters.

Five months after being cleared of sexual assault, Olesen emerged from a crowded leaderboard to move into pole position to lift the trophy.

Fuelled by a spectacular eagle-birdie finish at The Belfry, Olesen carded a third round of 69 to reach 11-under par on Saturday.

England’s Marcus Armitage and halfway leader Hurley Long are his nearest challengers on eight-under.

Advertisement

Olesen, who beat three-time major winner Jordan Spieth in their singles match at the 2018 Ryder Cup in Paris, is attempting to rebuild his career after he was cleared in December last year of sexually assaulting a woman on a British Airways flight in July 2019.

The 32-year-old claimed he turned into an “automaton” and was not in control of his body after drinking and taking prescription-only sleeping pills before a flight from Nashville to London, following a tournament in Memphis.

Olesen was ranked 62nd in the world at the time of the incident but is currently 376th and admitted he will not find it easy as he attempts to win his sixth European Tour title and first since 2018.

“I’m going to be nervous,” Olesen said. “It’s been a long time since I’ve been in this position. I know how hard it is to win out here.

“I’m sure guys are going to come after me. I just have to stay aggressive and see what happens.”

Armitage, who left school at the age of 13 following the death of his mother, Jean, from cancer, won his maiden DP World Tour title in Germany last year and would love to add another on home soil.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

“It would be really special if I could do that in front of a home crowd,” Armitage said after holing from 30 feet to save par on the 18th and complete a third round of 70.

“Getting it in play is the key, especially round here as there’s a few tricky holes, and then play smart golf and get the putter hot. The last round in Germany (a 65) my putter was going silly. Hopefully I can get a little bit of that going and get the win.”

Armitage’s playing partner Danny Willett was not so fortunate on the 18th, a double-bogey six after finding the water with his approach dropping the tournament host seven shots off the pace.