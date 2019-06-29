This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Saturday 29 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bronze for Chloe and Sam Magee after semi-final defeat in Minsk

Team GB’s Gabby and Chris Adcock proved too strong today.

By Adrian Russell Saturday 29 Jun 2019, 1:39 PM
1 hour ago 947 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4703072
Ireland's Sam Magee and Chloe Magee in Minsk today.
Image: Frank Laracker/INPHO
Ireland's Sam Magee and Chloe Magee in Minsk today.
Ireland's Sam Magee and Chloe Magee in Minsk today.
Image: Frank Laracker/INPHO

CHLOE AND SAM MAGEE WILL take home a bronze medal from the European Games in Minsk. 

The Donegal pair were beaten in their Badminton Mixed Doubles semi-final today. 

British duo Gabby and Chris Adcock came out on top on a scoreline of 21-8, 21-8.

“We were a little bit too slow getting started,” said Sam Magee. “As we worked our way into the game, we got more comfortable… they’ve got a lot of skills, they’re very fast.

“You have to be able to match their speed and we didn’t for long parts of the game. And then once we did, we thought it was quite even towards the end but we just ran out of time.”

“I’m just glad that we kept fighting, and tried to get into the game,” added Chloe Magee. “We know we can do better than the first set. Today, they were better than us but we can be proud of how we performed this week.”

Their medal is Ireland’s seventh of the Games so far. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adrian Russell
adrian@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie