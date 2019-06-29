Bronze for Chloe and Sam Magee after semi-final defeat in Minsk

CHLOE AND SAM MAGEE WILL take home a bronze medal from the European Games in Minsk.

The Donegal pair were beaten in their Badminton Mixed Doubles semi-final today.

British duo Gabby and Chris Adcock came out on top on a scoreline of 21-8, 21-8.

“We were a little bit too slow getting started,” said Sam Magee. “As we worked our way into the game, we got more comfortable… they’ve got a lot of skills, they’re very fast.

“You have to be able to match their speed and we didn’t for long parts of the game. And then once we did, we thought it was quite even towards the end but we just ran out of time.”

“I’m just glad that we kept fighting, and tried to get into the game,” added Chloe Magee. “We know we can do better than the first set. Today, they were better than us but we can be proud of how we performed this week.”

Their medal is Ireland’s seventh of the Games so far.