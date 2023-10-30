Broncos shock NFL champion Chiefs while Niners fall to Bengals

RUSSELL WILSON THREW three touchdown passes to lead Denver in a stunning 24-9 upset of reigning NFL champion Kansas City on Sunday while the San Francisco 49ers dropped another shocker to Cincinnati.

The Broncos had lost 16 consecutive meetings with Kansas City, but forced five turnovers – two of them interceptions thrown by Patrick Mahomes – as the Chiefs (6-2) had a six-game win streak snapped.

“The focus was really on this game,” Broncos coach Sean Payton said. “We did the things you do when you win – we were plus-four in the turnover battle, we rushed the ball better than they did, defensively we did a fantastic job.”

Wilson, who won the 2014 Super Bowl with Seattle, was only 6-16 since arriving in Denver last year but knew the importance of beating Kansas City.

“This one meant a lot,” Wilson said. “Winning matters. There have been a lot of tough times over the years here with the Chiefs.”

Denver, who surrendered 70 points in a loss at Miami last month, kept Mahomes without a touchdown for the first time in two years.

“We did a good job of keeping him off-schedule,” Payton said.

Advertisement

Mahomes had never lost a road game to an AFC West division rival nor lost to the Broncos, who had last beaten the Chiefs in 2015.

“Wasn’t good enough,” Mahomes said. “Obviously the turnovers but the execution in general. They did a good job against us with their defense.”

“We’ll learn from it,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said.

The Cincinnati Bengals, meanwhile, delivered their own upset with a 31-17 triumph at San Francisco.

Joe Burrow completed 28-of-32 passes for 283 yards and three touchdowns and Joe Mixon ran for 87 yards and a touchdown as the Bengals (4-3) never trailed in ripping the 49ers (5-3).

Cincinnati’s defenders intercepted two Brock Purdy passes and recovered a Purdy fumble as the Niners’ losing skid hit three games.

“Our tackling was extremely sloppy,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “We didn’t play well. That team beat us straight up. The bottom line is we have to get better in every aspect.”

San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey’s streak of games with a touchdown reached 17 to match Lenny Moore’s NFL record run.

Philadelphia became the NFL’s top team after rallying for a 38-31 triumph at Washington.

Jalen Hurts threw for 319 yards and four touchdowns, completing 29-of-38 passes as the Eagles reached 7-1.

Philadelphia wide receiver A.J. Brown became the first player in NFL history with 125 or more reception yards in six consecutive games, making eight catches for 130 yards and two touchdowns.

“Most importantly, we’re getting these wins,” Brown said.

Sam Howell threw for four touchdowns in a losing cause after Washington led 14-3.

“We didn’t start off too hot but we kept fighting,” Brown said. “We’re a much better team than we showed.”

Dak Prescott completed 25-of-31 passes for 304 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Cowboys (5-2) over the Los Angeles Rams 43-20 for an 11th straight home triumph. CeeDee Lamb caught 12 passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns for Dallas.