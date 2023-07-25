Advertisement
Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire/Alamy Stock Photo Bronny James in action at the High School All American Boys Game earlier this year.
# Get Well Soon
Bronny James: LeBron's son stable after suffering cardiac arrest in practice
The 18-year-old rising star collapsed while training with his University of Southern California team-mates on Monday.
18 minutes ago

BRONNY JAMES, THE eldest son of NBA superstar LeBron James, is in a stable condition after suffering a cardiac arrest during a practice with his college basketball team.

Bronny James, 18, collapsed on court while training with his University of Southern California team-mates on Monday in Los Angeles.

“Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest,” a spokesperson for the James family said in a statement.

“Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU.

“We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information.

“LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

Bronny James committed to playing for the USC Trojans in May after becoming one of the top prospects in US high school basketball.

The teen star could be eligible for the NBA Draft after one season for the Trojans.

His famous father — the NBA’s all-time leading scorer as well as a four-time NBA champion and four-time NBA Most Valuable Player — has long spoken of his desire to extend his career in order to play in the league with his son.

– © AFP 2023

Author
AFP
