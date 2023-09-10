Advertisement
Detlev Seyb/INPHO Philip Doyle and Daire Lynch (file pic).
# Flying the flag
Bronze for Ireland at World Rowing Championships
Philip Doyle and Daire Lynch finished third in the Men’s Double Sculls.
1 hour ago

PHILIP DOYLE AND Daire Lynch have secured another medal for Ireland at the World Rowing Championships in Belgrade.

The duo claimed bronze in the Men’s Double Sculls A final, timing their surge to perfection to finish behind Netherlands and Croatia.

They clocked a time of 6:13.41.

Dutch duo Melvin Twellaar and Stefan Broenink were favourites and set the tone throughout. They were narrowly ahead at 500m, with Ireland back in sixth. As they pulled clear, Lynch and Doyle stayed in contention and moved up to third by 1500m.

They finished less than a second behind Croatia, and over two seconds ahead of Italy, as Netherlands took gold in in 6:12.44.

Meanwhile, Zoe Hyde and Alison Bergin finished fourth in the Women’s Double Sculls A final. Having only teamed up in recent weeks, the new combination crossing in 6:52.21.

Romania won in 6:46.94, with Lithuania and USA second and third.

Yesterday, Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan won gold in the Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls, while Ross Corrigan and Nathan Timoney bagged a brilliant bronze in the Men’s Pair.

The 42 Team
