BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: -1°C Tuesday 6 April 2021
Advertisement

Brooklyn claim late victory over Knicks after losing James Harden early on

Harden only managed four minutes in his return after two games away.

By Press Association Tuesday 6 Apr 2021, 8:10 AM
1 hour ago 463 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5401513

TWO FREE THROWS from Jeff Green with 3.7 seconds left to play made all the difference as the Brooklyn Nets saw off the New York Knicks 114-112 last night.

Green, who finished with 23 points, held his nerve to seal the win for Brooklyn, for whom Kyrie Irving poured in a game-high 40 points.

But it was not all good news, with the Nets losing superstar guard James Harden after just four minutes in his return from two games away with hamstring soreness.

Julius Randle was the pick of the Knicks, with 19 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists, his fourth triple-double of the season.

The Dallas Mavericks recorded their fifth successive win and halted the Utah Jazz’s purple patch with a 111-103 victory.

Luka Doncic scored 31 points for Dallas and Dorian Finney-Smith added 23 as the division leaders sparred off.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

A buzzer-beating three-pointer from Gary Trent Jr helped the Toronto Raptors to a 103-101 victory over the Washington Wizards, while the Minnesota Timberwolves welcomed D’Angelo Russell back after 26 games out for their 116-106 success over the Sacramento Kings, the returning guard scoring 25 points.

Elsewhere, Devin Booker scored 36 points as the Phoenix Suns saw off the Houston Rockets 133-130, the Cleveland Cavaliers swept past the San Antonio Spurs 125-101 and the Detroit Pistons overcame the Oklahoma City Thunder 132-108.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie