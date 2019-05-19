Koepka retains control of PGA after early wobble

Koepka watches his drive off the first tee at Bethpage Black.

Koepka watches his drive off the first tee at Bethpage Black.

RUNAWAY LEADER BROOKS Koepka remained in complete control of the US PGA Championship after overcoming a brief wobble at the start of his final round.

Koepka was seeking to complete a stunning wire-to-wire victory at Bethpage Black, having stormed clear of the field in search of his fourth Major title inside two years.

The 29-year-old began Sunday at 12-under, with nearest rivals Dustin Johnson, Jazz Janewattananond, Luke List and Harold Varner III all seven off the pace.

A sloppy bogey at the first from Koepka provided a glimmer of hope for the chasing pack and Johnson soon improved to six-under, a birdie at the par-five fourth moving him to within five of the lead.

However, Koepka then picked up a shot on the long fourth himself, stretching his advantage to six strokes with 14 holes to play.

Varner, playing in the final group with Koepka, briefly reached six under with a brilliant birdie at the first, only to then fall away badly.

A double bogey for Varner at the third was followed by another on four, where he lost a ball hacking away in heavy rough.

