Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 19 May, 2019
Koepka retains control of PGA after early wobble

The American remains on course for a fourth Major title in two years.

By The42 Team Sunday 19 May 2019, 8:52 PM
1 hour ago 1,890 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4642851
Koepka watches his drive off the first tee at Bethpage Black.
Image: Seth Wenig
Koepka watches his drive off the first tee at Bethpage Black.
Koepka watches his drive off the first tee at Bethpage Black.
Image: Seth Wenig

RUNAWAY LEADER BROOKS Koepka remained in complete control of the US PGA Championship after overcoming a brief wobble at the start of his final round.

Koepka was seeking to complete a stunning wire-to-wire victory at Bethpage Black, having stormed clear of the field in search of his fourth Major title inside two years.

The 29-year-old began Sunday at 12-under, with nearest rivals Dustin Johnson, Jazz Janewattananond, Luke List and Harold Varner III all seven off the pace.

A sloppy bogey at the first from Koepka provided a glimmer of hope for the chasing pack and Johnson soon improved to six-under, a birdie at the par-five fourth moving him to within five of the lead.

However, Koepka then picked up a shot on the long fourth himself, stretching his advantage to six strokes with 14 holes to play.

Varner, playing in the final group with Koepka, briefly reached six under with a brilliant birdie at the first, only to then fall away badly.

A double bogey for Varner at the third was followed by another on four, where he lost a ball hacking away in heavy rough.  

You can follow the final day leaderboard here. 

