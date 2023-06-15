'People should study [him] because he’s the best major champion of our generation'

TOMMY FLEETWOOD BELIEVES players need to take a leaf from Brooks Koepka’s book to win major championships.

Koepka claimed his fifth major in May’s US PGA Championship at Oak Hill and, after overcoming career-threatening injuries, looked back to being the player who won his previous four in an eight-tournament stretch.

The 33-year-old American believes his target of 10 majors is eminently achievable and insists he relishes the “chaos” of major championships and seeing other players complaining about the difficult of the conditions.

Fleetwood, who finished second behind Koepka in the 2018 US Open after a record-equalling 63 in the final round, told the PA news agency: “Brooks is an unbelievable example.

“People should be studying what he does and how he speaks because he’s the best major champion of our generation so far.

“Obviously he’s one of the best golfers in the world and his stats when he’s playing the majors are phenomenal.

“However, you can’t always control how you’re going to play but you can definitely control the way you think and if you’re going out on that course with the right mindset then you’re giving yourself the best chance.

“I think listening to somebody like that, I think people should draw on that and I think emulating that attitude is something you can really make work for you.”

Fleetwood will be joined by Shane Lowry and Justin Thomas for the first two rounds in California, their tee-time 3.40pm Irish time this afternoon.

Seamus Power and Matthew McClean are in the same group from 4.35pm, while there will be later a start for Pádraig Harrington (8.59pm).

Rory McIlroy as been drawn with Koepka and Hideki Matsuyama at 9.54pm.