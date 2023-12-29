Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford scores past New York Jets safety Jordan Whitehead. Ron Schwane/AP
thursday night football

The Cleveland Browns are going back to the NFL playoffs

Joe Flacco led the injury-hit Browns to victory over the Jets on Thursday night – and only their second post-season appearance in 21 years.
0
436
1 hour ago

THE CLEVELAND BROWNS clinched a place in the NFL play-offs as they beat the New York Jets 37-20.

Joe Flacco, the injury-hit Browns fourth starting quarterback of the season, passed for 309 yards and three touchdowns as they secured at least a wildcard spot.

They could yet pip the Baltimore Ravens to the AFC North crown and even secure the top seed in the conference. It is only their second playoff berth in 21 years.

Veteran Flacco, who was released by the Jets earlier this year, found Jerome Ford for a pair of touchdowns as the Browns opened a 34-17 half-time lead.

He also found Ronnie Hickman from 30 yards but had an interception returned for a touchdown from 37 yards by Jermaine Johnson.

The second half turned into a defensive battle, with both sides only managing to register a field goal apiece.

Author
Press Association
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     