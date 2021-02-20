BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Saturday 20 February 2021
Advertisement

Fernandes must 'win things the way Eric did' to justify Cantona comparisons

The Portuguese star will ultimately be judged on the trophies he accumulates, according to Steve Bruce.

By Press Association Saturday 20 Feb 2021, 10:53 AM
56 minutes ago 896 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/5360563

STEVE BRUCE RATES Bruno Fernandes very highly but the Newcastle United head coach believes comparisons with Eric Cantona should be tempered until the Portuguese brings the glory days back to Manchester United.

Fernandes has been a galvanising force since his arrival at Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon a little over a year ago and already has 21 goals and 12 assists in all competitions this season.

west-bromwich-albion-v-manchester-united-premier-league-the-hawthorns Bruno Fernandes has had a massive impact at Old Trafford. Source: PA

The impact he has made has been likened to when Cantona joined the Red Devils nearly 30 years ago, with the Frenchman’s signing often hailed as the final piece of the jigsaw that preceded a period of sustained success.

Bruce recognises how influential Fernandes has been but he feels the attacking midfielder can only be put alongside his former United team-mate by bringing some silverware to the club.

“What you have to judge people on over a period of time is what they’ve won. Certainly, Eric for us, was the catalyst to go and win things,” Bruce said ahead of Newcastle’s trip to United on Sunday evening.

“The way Fernandes has played in the last 12 months, it feels a bit like Eric because it’s his stage. Eric adored everything that went with playing for arguably the biggest and best club in the world.

“Fernandes has done fantastically well in doing that, it’s his stage. For it to be even suggested that he’s on the same hymn sheet as Eric is a wonderful compliment to him.

“Now they have to go and achieve and win things the way Eric did, and on big occasions win cup finals and semi-finals. If he does that then of course you can compare him to Eric.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

newcastle-v-man-untd-8 Steve Bruce and Eric Cantona pictured in 1996. Source: Rui Vieira

Bruce will again be without top-scorer Callum Wilson and defensive trio Fabian Schar, Federico Fernandez and Javi Manquillo due to injuries this weekend, but midfielder Jeff Hendrick is available after serving a suspension.

Wilson has been instrumental for the Magpies this season, scoring 10 of their 25 league goals, although Bruce is optimistic his absence for an unspecified period of time because of a hamstring problem can be overcome.

“He’s our centre-forward and been crucial to us this season. We’re going to have to do without him for a few weeks and that’s the way it is but I’m quietly confident we can do it,” Bruce added.

Dwight Gayle made his first start of the season as he replaced Wilson up front in Monday’s defeat at Chelsea, which left the Magpies 17th in the table ahead of the fixture against United.

The 31-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and Bruce was tight-lipped about the striker’s future beyond the end of this term.

“There are a number of players with contracts up and Dwight’s one of them,” Bruce added. “There will be conversations to be had over the next few weeks, I’m sure, but we are in the middle of Covid and trying to secure our Premier League place, so discussions will be ongoing.”

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie