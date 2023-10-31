Cork GAA moves to assure clubs Springsteen won't impact Munster Championship games

CORK GAA HAVE moved to assure clubs that next year’s Bruce Springsteen concert at Páirc Uí Chaoimh won’t impact Munster Championship games.

Springsteen has announced four Irish concerts for summer 2024, taking in dates at Belfast’s Boucher Road (9 May), Nowlan Park in Kilkenny (12 May), Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork (16 May) and Croke Park in Dublin (19 May).

The dates will clash with the All-Ireland football and hurling championships but this morning, the Cork County Board emailed clubs to assure them the concert will not disrupt the Munster Championship fixture schedule.

In 2022, Ed Sheeran’s concerts at Páirc Uí Chaoimh saw Cork play a Munster SHC ‘home’ game against Clare in Thurles, while the Cork footballers had their Munster SFC semi-final clash with Kerry moved to Páirc Ui Rinn.

The disruption led to Cork GAA chairman Marc Sheehan stating the Sheeran concerts would be the last time a concert took priority over home championship fixtures for Cork’s senior intercounty teams.

However Cork’s senior footballers could play championship games at Páirc Uí Rinn again in 2024.

Springsteen’s Cork date will follow home Munster SHC fixtures against Clare and Limerick at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, and it is envisaged the pitch will be back in working order for a possible Munster SHC final at the stadium on 9 June.

According to Cork GAA, the 2024 Munster SFC will have concluded in early May. Cork will play any subsequent home All-Ireland SFC fixtures in the second half of May or first week of June at Páirc Uí Rinn.

In the 2023 season, Cork’s senior footballers had enjoyed home advantage for one All-Ireland SFC knockout stage game and a preliminary quarter-final fixture, with both games held at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.