Saturday 7 August 2021
Bruce Springsteen's daughter Jessica wins Olympic equestrian team silver with US

The US missed out on gold in a jump-off with Sweden.

By AFP Saturday 7 Aug 2021, 2:46 PM
JESSICA SPRINGSTEEN, DAUGHTER of American rock legend Bruce Springsteen, won equestrian jumping team silver with the United States at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday for her first Games medal.

The 29-year-old, who fell short in qualifying for the individual jumping final on her horse Don Juan van de Donkhoeve, pocketed silver as the US finished behind Sweden in a jump-off in the team final. Belgium won bronze.

Stevie Van Zandt, a member of Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band, tweeted: “It’s her first freakin Olympics! Absolutely incredible! She’s put in years of hard work of course, but still!”

Springsteen is not the first equestrian competitor with famous parents to compete at the Olympics.

Princess Anne, the daughter of Queen Elizabeth II, represented Britain at the 1976 Montreal Games and Anne’s daughter, Zara Tindall, jumped at London in 2012, winning a silver medal.

 © – AFP, 2021

