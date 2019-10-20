This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
France coach Brunel disappointed by contentious Welsh try

Ross Moriarty’s late score was awarded by the TMO as Wales advanced through to the semis.

By The42 Team Sunday 20 Oct 2019, 2:08 PM
57 minutes ago 3,241 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4859766
There was quarter-final heartache for France in Oita.
Image: Inpho
There was quarter-final heartache for France in Oita.
There was quarter-final heartache for France in Oita.
Image: Inpho

JACQUES BRUNEL SUSPECTS Wales’ match-winning try in their World Cup quarter-final win over France should not have been awarded.

Wales came from behind to beat 14-man France in Oita on Sunday, their cause aided significantly by a 49th-minute red card shown to Sebastien Vahaamahina, who swung his elbow into the head of Aaron Wainwright.

Warren Gatland’s men struggled to take full advantage of the dismissal, but found the winning try in the 74th minute as Ross Moriarty went over after Tomos Williams stole the ball from Charles Ollivon close to the France line.

The TMO awarded the try despite the suggestion the ball went forward after it was taken away from Ollivon, a decision Brunel was far from happy with.

“The red card, I don’t contest it. When you see the images, it’s very clear. He had a reflex,” Brunel told a media conference.

“Of course he feels bad, he’s not happy with what he’s done.

“We cannot deny it. I don’t have any problem with the decision. There are other decisions I don’t agree with.

“I would like to see the last try again because I think there is a player who grabbed the ball and then it went forward.

“So I’d like to see that decision again and I’m a little disappointed.”

Asked about his team’s response to the red card, Brunel added: “We weren’t really disorganised but we should have reacted differently.

“We didn’t show enough character because we had opportunities to stretch the lead.

“So that’s why I’m saying the outcome of the match is difficult to accept.”

