Brunell set up Fr Mathew's final showdown with win over Killester

Pyrobel Killester 78–92 Gurranabraher Credit Union Brunell

FloMAX Liffey Celtics 67–71 Catalyst Fr. Mathews

GURRANABRAHER CREDIT UNION Brunell defeated defending champions Pyrobel Killester 92-78 to reach their first Paudie O’Connor Women’s National Cup final since 2019 on Saturday.

It will be a Cork derby in the decider, with Catalyst Fr. Mathews reaching their first-ever final following a 71-67 win over FloMAX Liffey Celtics.

In the first semi-final at Neptune Stadium, Catalyst Fr. Mathews saw Ariel Johnson top score with 24 points, while there were also big performances from Shannon Brady and the Dwyer sisters, Niamh and Gráinne.

Speaking afterwards Gráinne Dwyer said: “It feels amazing, we were here five years ago against Brunell on Friday night and they beat us and we have been building ever since. We’ve have had a lot of consistency through the first half of the season and we’ve been building and we’re back where we want to be and looking forward to the final.”

Advertisement

In the second semi-final of the day, American Jayla Johnson scored 31 points for the Gurranabraher Credit Union, along with five rebounds and three turnovers is a fine all-round performance in their win over Pyrobel Killester. Captain Edel Thornton – sporting a protective mask – had 18 points, three rebounds and five assists, while fellow Irish international Lauryn Homan and Kyaja Williams had 14 and 17 points respectively.

The final will be held on Sunday 21 January at the National Arena, and will be broadcast live on TG4.