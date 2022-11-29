Membership : Access or Sign Up
Bruno believed Ronaldo had scored, but no interest in who bagged opener against Uruguay

The Manchester United star’s double sent Portugal marching on last night.

Fernandes and Ronaldo celebrate the goal.
Image: AP/PA Images

BRUNO FERNANDES SAYS it does not matter who scored Portugal’s opener in a 2-0 victory over Uruguay that secured their place in the World Cup knockout phase.

It initially looked as though Cristiano Ronaldo had drawn level with Portugal’s record World Cup goalscorer Eusebio when he rose to try and head in Fernandes’ 54th-minute cross.

But replays showed that the Portugal captain, who has scored eight World Cup goals, did not get a touch on it and the goal was given to Fernandes as his team claimed a second successive Group H win.

Fernandes’ opener, followed by a penalty from the Manchester United star in added time, proved enough to turn a tight and tense contest Portugal’s way.

And it left them in pole position to top their group ahead of facing South Korea on Friday.

“I don’t think it really matters who scored the goal at this point,” Fernandes said.

“The feeling I had at the time was that Cristiano touched the ball. I was passing the ball to him.

“But the important thing was that we won tonight against a very tough opponent.

“The importance of us being first in the group includes us winning the next game, which would allow us to come out of the group undefeated. That is what we want.

“We have a very organised team ahead of us on Friday, and our objective is to take it match by match.”

Elsewhere, Fernandes noted: “I celebrated as if it had been Cristiano’s goal, it seemed to me that he had touched the ball, my aim was to cross the ball for him. What’s important is that we were able to go to the next round and (secure) a very important win against a very tough opponent.

“We know we will find a very organised team in front of us with a huge skill-set, as we’ve seen in their last matches. We’ve played at different times and that has allowed us to watch South Korea play. Our objective is to win every match, and we have one ahead of us.”

Uruguay, meanwhile, will need to beat Ghana in their quest for a place in the round of 16.

“We will be going all out for victory. It is a crucial game,” Uruguay manager Diego Alonso said.

“We improved in the second half today. Portugal owned the ball before that, and that pressure had some effect.

“Sometimes, things don’t work out. We had 11 chances, according to the statistics.”

- Additional reporting by – © AFP 2022

Press Association

