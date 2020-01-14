This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Solskjaer says Man United have 'resources' to spend in January amid Fernandes links

The Red Devils boss has nothing to report regarding a move for the Portuguese midfielder, however.

By The42 Team Tuesday 14 Jan 2020, 11:12 AM
https://the42.ie/4965181
Sporting captain Bruno Fernandes continues to be linked to United.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER says Manchester United have “the resources” to spend in January, but has reported no movement on the transfer front amid ongoing talk of an imminent deal for Sporting midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

Speculation regarding a big-money swoop for the Portugal international has been building for some time. No agreement has been pushed through as yet, though, with the Red Devils continuing to weigh up their options.

Solskjaer claims that he will be backed in the winter market if the right targets can be identified, with the United board prepared to match on-field ambition with financial support off it.

The latest Deloitte report into the richest clubs on the planet has suggested that the Red Devils are “at risk of losing the position as the Premier League’s highest revenue generating club for the first time”.

United continue to sit third on that particular list, behind Barcelona and Real Madrid, but could slip behind arch-rivals Manchester City – who are sixth at present – next year.

Solskjaer is reading little into those claims and considers those at Old Trafford to still be well placed when it comes to competing with the domestic and European elite.

He said: “For me, the most important thing is we get results sorted, get performances on the pitch, that has got to be my focus. “But I know we’ve got the resources, we’ve got the backing if we need to go into the transfer market. We are still up there, so still in a good place.”

While seeking to appease an expectant fan base by reiterating that United are in a position to bolster their ranks, Solskjaer was quick to point out that no deals have been done yet. He added when quizzed again on efforts to land Fernandes: “I’ve got no transfer updates, so no.

If we get something that we can tell you about we will but I’ve got no news now.”

While United continue to pursue possible incomings, Solskjaer also confirmed that Ashley Young will play no part in an FA Cup third-round replay with Wolves on Wednesday as the versatile 34-year-old continues to be linked with a move to Serie A giants Inter.

The42 Team

