Friday 1 April 2022
Bruno Fernandes signs new Manchester United deal

The midfielder has scored 49 goals and contributed 39 assists in 117 games to date.

By Press Association Friday 1 Apr 2022, 10:44 AM
1 hour ago 1,294 Views 3 Comments
Image: PA
BRUNO FERNANDES HAS signed a new contract to extend his stay at Manchester United until the summer of 2026 with the option for a further year.

The midfielder made an instant impact upon his arrival at Old Trafford from Sporting in January 2020, and has scored 49 goals and contributed 39 assists in 117 games to date.

Although his form has come under more scrutiny of late, the 27-year-old is seen as a key part of United’s squad as they look to appoint a new permanent manager this summer.

Fernandes said: “From the moment that I joined Manchester United I have had a special relationship with the club and our amazing fans. I grew up watching this team, dreaming of getting the chance to play here one day. That dream is now a reality and an honour.

“Even after two years, it still feels amazing to step out at Old Trafford, to hear the fans sing my song and to score in front of the Stretford End. It is a true privilege to wear this shirt and to fight for our incredible club.

“There is so much more that I want to achieve here, and I know that is the same for the rest of the squad and staff.

“More than anything, we want to give the fans the success that they deserve. We have shared some great moments over the last years, but the best is yet to come from myself and this team.”

The new deal adds only 12 months to the five-and-a-half-year contract Fernandes signed when he arrived in Manchester two years ago, but is about financially rewarding a player who has twice been named the club’s Player of the Year, rather than an immediate need to tie him down to longer terms.

When Fernandes joined United, they had struggled through the opening half of the 2019/20 season, collecting 34 points from 24 games, but after Fernandes made his debut Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side went unbeaten for the rest of the league season.

Fernandes’ form has noticeably dipped this term though he has still registered nine goals and 14 assists, and United recognised a need to bring his wages up to a similar level to other first-team players.

Football director John Murtagh said: “Everyone is well aware of Bruno’s importance to Manchester United. His goals and assists record is phenomenal and he has performed remarkably consistently since he joined the club.

“Bruno’s work-rate, dedication and fantastic attitude are exactly what we want from a Manchester United player. He is the ultimate professional with many fantastic attributes to drive the high standards required to play for this great club.

“Bruno, like everyone across the football club, remains hugely ambitious and determined to deliver sustained success on the pitch to get us back to challenging for titles.” 

