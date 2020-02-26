This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 26 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Fernandes has X-factor quality. He's come in and impressed everyone' - Solskjaer

The Man United boss described his recent signing as a mix of Paul Scholes and Juan Veron after last weekend’s performance.

By Ben Blake Wednesday 26 Feb 2020, 3:59 PM
30 minutes ago 521 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5022897
The midfielder chipped in his first goal for the club in Sunday's win over Watford.
Image: Martin Rickett
The midfielder chipped in his first goal for the club in Sunday's win over Watford.
The midfielder chipped in his first goal for the club in Sunday's win over Watford.
Image: Martin Rickett

BRUNO FERNANDES HAS added a new dimension to Manchester United’s play, according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who believes the Portugal international provides an “X-factor”.

Fernandes – a long-term target for United – arrived late in the January transfer window from Sporting CP in a deal worth £46.5million (€55m) up front and up to £21.1m (€25m) in add-ons.

Since signing, Fernandes has made three Premier League starts, netting his maiden United goal in a 3-0 victory over Watford at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The 25-year-old’s impact has delighted Solskjaer, who has previously compared the playmaker to former United players Paul Scholes and Juan Sebastian Veron.

“We feel we’ve added some X-factor quality with Bruno,” Solskjaer told a news conference ahead of United’s Europa League clash with Club Brugge on Thursday.

“Scott [McTominay] has developed, Nemanja [Matic] and Fred have done well. The addition of Bruno gives us a bit of a different flavour.

“He likes to play forward passes and take risks, which a Man United player should do. His imagination and his overview of the picture is a couple of seconds ahead of many players. It is one of his strengths that he knows what he wants to do. He can change his mind in a split-second. That composure has been important.

I think Bruno will only improve by coming here to a stronger league, stronger opponents and stronger team-mates, getting used to us.

“We want to develop that X-factor. He’s come in and impressed everyone but we don’t want to put a limit on what he can do.”

manchester-united-training-session-aon-training-complex Bruno Fernandes and Fred during today's training session. Source: Martin Rickett

While United are still without Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial is hitting form after missing a chunk of the season through injury, and results have started to pick up for the Red Devils, who are unbeaten in six matches across all competitions and sit fifth in the Premier League.

However, Solskjaer insists the hard work has only just begun as his side push to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

“You need many many attributes to play the perfect game or be the perfect team,” Solskjaer added. “We want the swagger, the confidence, to believe in ourselves, but you still want your players to be humble.

I want my team to be one of the hardest working teams in the league. But that’s not an attitude thing. That’s what you’re supposed to do.

“You can blossom more with confidence, and speaking to the manager, getting them free. You want them to be free. Play with courage, bravery and you want bit of fear in you. It is a fine balance between arrogance, confidence and being humble.

“The squad has coped really well with that amount of games. I’ve said that the character and personality of them is improving, and December and January were really hard months. “Now we’re getting players back and we’re looking sharp.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us! 

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie