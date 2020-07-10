United star Bruno Fernandes wins another Premier League Player of the Month award

MANCHESTER UNITED STAR Bruno Fernandes has been named Premier League Player of the Month for June, making it back-to-back awards for the Portuguese.

The 25-year-old has been a revelation since arriving at Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon earlier this year.

Fernandes won the Premier League’s Player of the Month accolade for February before the global football shutdown due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Having been a central pillar through Ole Gunnar Solskjaer side’s recent impressive form, the playmaker was on target in last night’s 3-0 win over Aston Villa as United became the first team in Premier League history to win four successive games by a margin of three or more goals.

The win also brought the side’s unbeaten run to 17 matches in all competitions as they eye Champions League football next season.

Fernandes has been involved in 13 United goals since February — more than any other player in that period — and he scored three goals in June after the league’s restart.

He now becomes only the seventh player in history to claim the prize twice in-a-row as he continues his dream start at the Red Devils.

Elsewhere, Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has been named the Barclays Manager of the Month for June, winning the award for the second time.

Full statement from Premier League here.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!