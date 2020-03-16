Bruno Fernandes wins Premier League Player of the Month after excellent start to life at Man United

MANCHESTER UNITED MIDFIELDER Bruno Fernandes has been named Premier League Player of the Month for February.

The 25-year-old joined the club from Sporting CP on the penultimate day of January’s transfer window for an initial €55 million (with up to €25m in add-ons).

He has immediately won the hearts of United fans — featuring in nine matches in all competitions, scored three goals and registering four assists.

In February, Fernandes was influential as United drew with Wolves before earning wins over Chelsea and Watford.

He is the first Portuguese player to claim the award since Chelsea midfielder Deco in September 2008.

The Premier League has been suspended until at least 4 April due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

