This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Monday 16 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bruno Fernandes wins Premier League Player of the Month after excellent start to life at Man United

The Portuguese midfielder has been key to the club’s recent good form since arriving in January.

By Ben Blake Monday 16 Mar 2020, 11:50 AM
19 minutes ago 514 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5047676
Fernandes holding his award.
Image: Twitter/EA Sports FIfa
Fernandes holding his award.
Fernandes holding his award.
Image: Twitter/EA Sports FIfa

MANCHESTER UNITED MIDFIELDER Bruno Fernandes has been named Premier League Player of the Month for February.

The 25-year-old joined the club from Sporting CP on the penultimate day of January’s transfer window for an initial €55 million (with up to €25m in add-ons).

He has immediately won the hearts of United fans — featuring in nine matches in all competitions, scored three goals and registering four assists.

In February, Fernandes was influential as United drew with Wolves before earning wins over Chelsea and Watford.

He is the first Portuguese player to claim the award since Chelsea midfielder Deco in September 2008.

The Premier League has been suspended until at least 4 April due to the outbreak of coronavirus.  

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie