Friday 17 January, 2020
Man Utd target Bruno Fernandes worth a lot more than suggested insists Sporting coach

The midfielder will play in the Lisbon derby tonight.

By The42 Team Friday 17 Jan 2020, 8:21 AM
Bruno Fernandes: will face Benfica tonight.
Image: FILIPE AMORIM
Bruno Fernandes: will face Benfica tonight.
Bruno Fernandes: will face Benfica tonight.
Image: FILIPE AMORIM

SPORTING HEAD COACH Silas said the “extraordinary” Bruno Fernandes is worth a lot more money that what is being reported amid growing links to Manchester United.

Fernandes is reportedly nearing a switch to struggling Premier League giants United, with a fee in the region of €60 million mooted, though Sporting are believed to be holding out for more.

After confirming Fernandes will face Portuguese rivals Benfica in tonight’s derby, Silas hailed the Sporting captain.

“He is an extraordinary player, the best and most valuable in the league, as he was last season,” Silas told reporters.

“I’ve heard someone say that he’s not worth the money you are talking about and it’s true, he’s worth a lot more.

“In addition to attacking he also sacrifices himself to defend. Bruno is the best and the most valuable. When we have such a player it’s normal for everyone to want him.”

Fernandes, who was heavily linked to United, Tottenham and Real Madrid during the previous transfer window, has scored 15 goals across all competitions for Sporting this season.

The 25-year-old midfielder netted 31 goals last term, including 20 in Primeira Liga.

