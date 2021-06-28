Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Monday 28 June 2021
Advertisement

'I'm sure if you ask him where the blame lies, he'd be pointing in the direction of his manager'

Shane Keegan and David Sneyd joined Paul Dollery on The Football Family podcast.

By The42 Team Monday 28 Jun 2021, 7:30 PM
30 minutes ago 2,001 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5479875
Euro 2020 didn't go according to plan for Portugal and Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Euro 2020 didn't go according to plan for Portugal and Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes.
Euro 2020 didn't go according to plan for Portugal and Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

WE’RE STILL IN the midst of Euro 2020′s Round of 16, but Shane Keegan and David Sneyd couldn’t resist the urge to get stuck into the build-up to Friday’s quarter-final between Belgium and Italy on the latest offering of The Football Family podcast.

In addition to having a final say ahead of tomorrow’s meeting of England and Germany, the lads also examined where it went wrong for the Netherlands and Portugal, for whom the lack of impact made by Bruno Fernandes was one of the main talking points.

“I suppose much of the debate in their country is going to centre around Bruno Fernandes,” Shane said of Portugal and the Manchester United midfielder.

“It seemed to be a case of the system being prioritised over Bruno’s form, and either Bruno fits into the system or he doesn’t – and evidently he doesn’t, so he fell by the wayside on it.

“Bruno would probably have been in the top five players in the tournament heading into it, so it has been incredibly disappointing from his point of view.

“I’m sure if you ask him where the blame lies, he’d be pointing firmly in the direction of his manager.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

You can hear the episode, as well as accessing a huge array of other podcasts and newsletters, by becoming one of our valued members.

Details of how to do so for just €5 per month (or €42 for a year) are available here.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie