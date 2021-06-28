'I'm sure if you ask him where the blame lies, he'd be pointing in the direction of his manager'

Euro 2020 didn't go according to plan for Portugal and Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes.

WE’RE STILL IN the midst of Euro 2020′s Round of 16, but Shane Keegan and David Sneyd couldn’t resist the urge to get stuck into the build-up to Friday’s quarter-final between Belgium and Italy on the latest offering of The Football Family podcast.

In addition to having a final say ahead of tomorrow’s meeting of England and Germany, the lads also examined where it went wrong for the Netherlands and Portugal, for whom the lack of impact made by Bruno Fernandes was one of the main talking points.

“I suppose much of the debate in their country is going to centre around Bruno Fernandes,” Shane said of Portugal and the Manchester United midfielder.

“It seemed to be a case of the system being prioritised over Bruno’s form, and either Bruno fits into the system or he doesn’t – and evidently he doesn’t, so he fell by the wayside on it.

“Bruno would probably have been in the top five players in the tournament heading into it, so it has been incredibly disappointing from his point of view.

“I’m sure if you ask him where the blame lies, he’d be pointing firmly in the direction of his manager.”

