Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 3°C Friday 8 April 2022
Advertisement

Bruno Lage puts €120 million price tag on Wolves star

Liverpool and Manchester United are among the clubs reportedly interested in Ruben Neves.

By AFP Friday 8 Apr 2022, 9:49 PM
27 minutes ago 1,468 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5734217
Ruben Neves (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Ruben Neves (file pic).
Ruben Neves (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

BRUNO LAGE reckons Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves will cost £100 million (€120 million) if he is to be lured away from Wolves.

The 25-year-old is in contract talks about staying at Molineux amid suggested interest from Premier League rivals Liverpool and Manchester United, as well as Spanish giants Barcelona.

British media reports on Thursday indicated Neves is Erik Ten Hag’s prime target should the Ajax manager be named as the next United coach.

“I don’t know if it’s Man United or other teams, what I know is we have a special player here with us,” Wolves manager Lage said ahead of his side’s Premier League visit to Newcastle on Friday.

“What he is doing this season is very good. I think also the way we play, he can show a better Ruben, and also the way he plays puts our team on a different level.”

Lage added: “When you have that player, the best thing to do is improve his salary and years of contract.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“But who knows, when you have a top player like him in that specific position, that can defend and attack, and is a top professional and a great man, the big teams are there with £100m to buy these kinds of players.”

Neves, whose current deal expires in 2024, is currently out with a knee injury that is expected to sideline him until May with Lage well aware of the financial pressures on Midlands club Wolves.

“It’s not just about Wolves, in these days which club can refuse a proposal of £80, 90 or 100 million? Five or six,” he said.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie