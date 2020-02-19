This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Leinster hooker Byrne makes loan move to Pat Lam's Bristol

Pat Lam needed short-term cover at hooker due to an injury to Harry Thacker.

By Sean Farrell Wednesday 19 Feb 2020, 6:47 PM
Byrne warming up for the meeting with Northampton in December.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

LEINSTER HAVE THIS afternoon confirmed that hooker Bryan Byrne will play out the remainder of the season in the Premiership with Bristol Bears.

The Carlow man, whose twin brother Ed is loosehead prop with the province, has made five of his 47 appearances this season.

However, despite featuring in the Pro14 final win over Glasgow in May, Byrne has been unable to force his way to a starting berth in this campaign as Ronan Kelleher rose to prominence alongside Sean Cronin and James Tracy.

Pat Lam’s side are currently fourth in the Premiership, just four points shy of second-place Northampton. The former Connacht coach moved to recruit the 26-year-old due to a neck injury suffered by Harry Thacker.

“We’re grateful to Leo Cullen and the IRFU for supporting this move and for their co-operation,” Lam said in a statement.

“Like all Leinster players, Bryan has proven quality and experience at the highest level of the domestic game.”

The Bears are next in action at home to Worcester on Sunday.

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

