BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Monday 14 December 2020
Advertisement

Roma midfielder slapped with one-match ban for blasphemy

Bryan Cristante uttered the offending phrase while TV cameras were trained on his face during a game.

By AFP Monday 14 Dec 2020, 8:47 PM
1 hour ago 4,181 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/5299965
File photo of Cristante.
Image: Dppi/Federico Proietti
File photo of Cristante.
File photo of Cristante.
Image: Dppi/Federico Proietti

AS ROMA’S BRYAN Cristante has fallen victim to Italy’s strict ban on taking God’s name in vain on the pitch, picking up a one-match ban for blasphemy, the Lega Serie A announced.

The 25-year-old Italy international midfielder was sanctioned for swearing after he conceded an own goal during Sunday’s 5-1 Serie A win over Bologna.

“(Cristante) pronounced a blasphemous expression in the 23rd minute of the first half,” the Lega Serie A said in a statement without specifying the nature of the offending remark. 

“The player in question was clearly framed by the television footage while uttering a blasphemous expression that is identifiable and audible without margin of reasonable doubt.”

As a result Cristante will miss Thursday’s league game against Torino in Rome.

Since 2010, the Italian FA have taken disciplinary action against several players and coaches heard disrespecting God or the sacred.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Former Italy and former Juventus captain Gianluigi Buffon has in the past been forced to apologise for uttering the word “Dio” (God), although he once claimed he had said “Zio” (uncle).

Udinese’s Italian international Rolando Mandragora also previously picked up a one-match ban, while AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma escaped punishment because of “lack of absolute certainty” over what he had said.

Italy rugby captain Sergio Parisse was also forced to apologise after being filmed uttering a blasphemous phrase before a Six Nations game against France.

According to the Italian FA’s rules, players who also show t-shirts with personal messages to their family, or which make a reference to their religious beliefs will also be punished.

Many European countries have blasphemy laws on the statute book but they are hardly ever invoked.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie