Manchester United agree terms with Brentford for Bryan Mbeumo

MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE finally reached an agreement with Brentford to sign Bryan Mbeumo.

Six weeks after seeing their first offer rebuffed, it’s understood that Ruben Amorim’s Red Devils have agreed terms with the Bees to sign the 25-year-old forward.

United are set to pay £65million (€75m) for Mbeumo, with Brentford reportedly in line for a further £6m (€7m) in potential add-ons.

The Cameroon international is in line to become the Premier League club’s second summer signing after Brazil international Matheus Cunha arrived from Wolves in a £62.5million deal last month.