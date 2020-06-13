This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Bryn Gatland ruins dad Warren's day with last minute drop goal

Super Rugby returned this morning with the Highlanders beating the Chiefs 28-27 in Dunedin.

By The42 Team Saturday 13 Jun 2020, 10:20 AM
1 hour ago 2,757 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5122047
Rugby returned in New Zealand this morning in front of a packed crowd.
Image: Photosport/Derek Morrison/INPHO
Image: Photosport/Derek Morrison/INPHO

WELL WE HAVE waited a long time to see some rugby and it returned with a bang this morning as the Highlanders defeated the Chiefs in the first match of Rugby Aotearoa.

The finish was dramatic, the Chiefs taking the lead with a 78th minute drop goal before the Highlanders responded from the restart, to land a drop goal of their own.

That drama capped a superb game. The Highlanders had the edge in the first half following three well worked tries. However, the Chiefs stayed in the match though and when Anton Lienert-Brown crossed with eight minutes to play, it was a one-point game.

Then came the dramatic conclusion. First, Damian McKenzie looked to have wrapped it up for the Chiefs with a drop goal just two minutes before full time, but in response, Bryn Gatland nailed a 40 metre drop goal of his own. Bryn’s father, Warren, is the Chiefs coach.

vilimoni-koroi-puts-a-big-tackle-on-naitoa-ah-kuoi Vilimoni Koroi puts a big tackle in on Naitoa Ah Kuoi. Source: Photosport/Derek Morrison/INPHO

When he reflects on the game, he will acknowledge that the Highlanders pack was superb, especially their maul. This was the source of three first-half tries. 

But the Chiefs backline was brilliant, their handling superb. You can’t say the same about their handling at the line-out, however. Mistakes there cost them. And so did the nerve, brilliance and technique of Bryn Gatland.

The42 Team

