Bryn Gatland ruins dad Warren's day with last minute drop goal

WELL WE HAVE waited a long time to see some rugby and it returned with a bang this morning as the Highlanders defeated the Chiefs in the first match of Rugby Aotearoa.

The finish was dramatic, the Chiefs taking the lead with a 78th minute drop goal before the Highlanders responded from the restart, to land a drop goal of their own.

That drama capped a superb game. The Highlanders had the edge in the first half following three well worked tries. However, the Chiefs stayed in the match though and when Anton Lienert-Brown crossed with eight minutes to play, it was a one-point game.

Then came the dramatic conclusion. First, Damian McKenzie looked to have wrapped it up for the Chiefs with a drop goal just two minutes before full time, but in response, Bryn Gatland nailed a 40 metre drop goal of his own. Bryn’s father, Warren, is the Chiefs coach.

Vilimoni Koroi puts a big tackle in on Naitoa Ah Kuoi. Source: Photosport/Derek Morrison/INPHO

When he reflects on the game, he will acknowledge that the Highlanders pack was superb, especially their maul. This was the source of three first-half tries.

But the Chiefs backline was brilliant, their handling superb. You can’t say the same about their handling at the line-out, however. Mistakes there cost them. And so did the nerve, brilliance and technique of Bryn Gatland.