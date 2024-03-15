The son of Ulster's Heineken Cup hero seeking U20 Six Nations glory

WHEN IT COMES to learning about the intricacies of being an openside flanker at international level, Ireland U20s star Bryn Ward doesn’t have far to look for some sage-like wisdom.

Originally from Whangārei in New Zealand, Ward’s father Andy moved to Ireland in 1994 and subsequently donned the number seven jersey for Ulster during their historic Heineken Cup final success over Colomiers at the old Lansdowne Road five years later. He also picked up 28 senior international caps for Ireland from 1998 to 2001 – all of them coming under his fellow Kiwi Warren Gatland.

Only time will tell if his son Bryn follows in his footsteps and figures at the highest grade of the international game, but he has certainly established himself in the U20 ranks over the past few weeks. Having started all four games to date for Richie Murphy’s outfit, he has once again been selected in the Irish back-row for their Six Nations finale against Scotland at Virgin Media Park this evening (kick-off 7pm).

Additionally, Ward has played all but six minutes of Ireland’s Championship campaign thus far and being durable is perhaps the biggest piece of advice that his father has passed onto him in recent times.

“The main thing is just about how fit you’ve got to be to play in the back row. I read Richie McCaw’s book, he [Andy] told me to read that when I was younger. The first thing he said was his Dad told him that the fitter you are the more you will enjoy the game,” Ward explained during a media call on Wednesday.

“That was the main thing for me, just trying to be as fit as you can. You definitely need it in those last 20 minutes. Scotland are yet to put in an 80-minute performance and fitness could be a big part of it this week, so we can take them to that place where they can’t cope.”

Yet it isn’t just Andy that Bryn looks to for inspiration in the Ward household as his older brother Zac is also operating within the Irish system at the moment. Also an openside flanker by trade in the 15s code, Zac Ward was first called up to the Ireland Sevens squad in 2021 and he helped them to qualify for this year’s Olympic Games in Paris with a gold medal finish at the 2023 European Games in Krakow.

“All the family give you a lot of advice, but over recent years I’ve been really close to my brother. Him especially going to the Sevens, making that change from 15s, he’s been giving me a lot of advice and tips around how to cope with a lot of things inside and outside the game.”

Tonight could potentially see Bryn adding to the Ward medal haul as the Ireland U20s are very much in contention for a third consecutive Six Nations title heading into their bout with the Scots in Cork. Trailing pace-setters England by the bare minimum in the Championship table, Ireland would give themselves a great chance of finishing on top once again if they managed to come away with a bonus point victory on the Leeside.

They will be hot favourites against a nation that have recorded just one win from their last 19 games in this tournament, but Ward insisted there are areas that Ireland will need to focus strongly on if they are to come away with a desired result.

“I think the set piece will be a massive part of the game on Friday. We’re trying to put that best performance in to date, so I think the set piece will have a massive part to play. Also, I think the breakdown last week [against England] was our main thing. We were trying to get after the breakdown the whole time. Again, for Scotland, that will be a tough area of the game,” Ward added.

“We won’t be getting ahead of ourselves with bonus points or anything. The theme of our team the whole way through has been moment by moment and we’re just going to be striving for that throughout the whole game.

“If we can score four tries that’s great, it [England’s own game against France] will be at the back of our minds no doubt, but we’ll just be going moment by moment and hopefully we can put that performance in.”

