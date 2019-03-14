Bryony Frost seals landmark win on Frodon in epic Ryanair Chase

BRYONY FROST AND Frodon claimed an historic win in a thrilling renewal of the Ryanair Chase this afternoon.

Frost becomes the first female rider of a Grade One winner at the Cheltenham Festival.

The Paul Nicholls-trained 9-2 shot was just ahead of Aso jumping the last. Aso edged ahead but Frodon powered home to take a dramatic win. Gigginstown-owned Road to Respect came in third while 7-2 favourite Footpad was back in eighth.

“He’s had his day. He’s Pegasus. He’s the most incredible battler!” an ecstatic Frost said on TV afterwards.

“He travelled, my God he jumped, and the moment he got overtaken two out most horses would have quit. He grabbed me by the hands and said don’t you dare give up. He’s unbelievable!”

“What he’s done for me and the dream he has just made come through for me is just incredible”