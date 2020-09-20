BE PART OF THE TEAM

Bryson DeChambeau does it his way to win 2020 US Open

DeChambeau solved the Winged Foot equation as he won by six shots from Matthew Wolff.

By AFP Sunday 20 Sep 2020, 11:25 PM
DeChambeau: carded the only sub-par final round.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

BRYSON DECHAMBEAU CAPTURED his first major golf title with a 67 to win the US Open and humble a relentless Winged Foot.

The 27-year-old American — known for his scientific approach to golf and a bulked-up driving dominance — eagled the par-5 ninth from just inside 40 feet and rolled to a six-stroke victory over 21-year-old countryman Matthew Wolff.

DeChambeau hit only 23 fairways for the week but finished 72 holes on six-under par thanks to the only sub-par final round at the formidable New York course.

DeChambeau became the first player since 1955 to win with the only sub-par score in the final round, and just the fourth ever to do it, completing a dominating performance.

Typical deep US Open rough could not stop DeChambeau, whose exercise and protein shakes delivered powerful drives while his calculations and precise readings produced solid shotmaking on a layout that crushed rivals.

South African Louis Oosthuizen, the 2010 British Open winner, was a distant third on two-over par, one stroke ahead of American Harris English after both fired 73 on Sunday.

American Xander Schauffele, still seeking his first major title, shot 74 and settled for fifth on four-over, his fourth top-six finish in four US Open starts.

DeChambeau, who spent a three-month coronavirus pandemic layoff building his physique, uses same-length clubs and a chart book for judging putts, bringing some slow-play complaints but also six prior PGA Tour victories.

He spent more than an hour on the practice tee on Saturday night after all other players had departed, putting in work on his drives that paid off on Sunday.

Justin Thomas finished on six-over par to share eighth in a pack alongside Rory McIlroy,  who closed with a five-over par 75.

“It was really difficult. Wind was up again,” McIlroy said. “Looks like everyone found it pretty tough out there. Just a tough day.”

© – AFP, 2020

