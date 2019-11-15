BT Sport agrees €1.4 billion deal to retain Champions League and Europa League TV rights

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino (second left) speaking to Darrell Currie (left), Jermaine Jenas (centre) and Peter Crouch (right) as part of BT Sport's Champions League coverage.

EUROPEAN FOOTBALL’S TOP club competitions will remain on BT Sport until 2024 after a £1.2 billion (€1.4bn) deal was announced today.

The subscription network has beaten off competition from ITV and Sky Sports to retain broadcasting rights for the Uefa Champions League and the Europa League, as well as the Europa Conference League, which is scheduled to kick off in 2021.

The introduction of that new tournament will see a total of 420 games shown over the period, which is an increase of 77 on the previous deal.

BT, who began showing Champions League football in 2015, will pay £400m (€466m) each year for three seasons (2021-2024).

They hold exclusive rights in the UK but also broadcast to Ireland, where Virgin Media own the majority package with RTÉ also showing a selection of games.

