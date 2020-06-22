This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Nascar slam 'heinous' act as noose found in black driver's stall

Bubba Wallace is the only full-time black driver in Nascar.

By AFP Monday 22 Jun 2020, 10:46 AM
1 hour ago 1,635 Views
https://the42.ie/5129240
Image: David Hahn
Image: David Hahn

US MOTOR SPORT organiser Nascar last night announced that a noose had been found in the garage stall of black driver Bubba Wallace at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama, and they have launched a probe of the “heinous” act.

Wallace is the only black driver who races full-time in Nascar’s top Cup series.

“Late this afternoon, Nascar was made aware that a noose was found in the garage stall of the 43 team,” the popular stock car series said in a statement.

“We are angry and outraged and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act. We have launched an immediate investigation and will do everything we can to identify the person(s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport.

As we have stated unequivocally, there is no place for racism in Nascar and this act only strengthens our resolve to make the sport open and welcoming to all.”

Wallace, who has been outspoken about racial injustice in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody on May 25, commented on the incident in a statement posted on Twitter, saying he was ”incredibly saddened” by the “despicable act of racism.”

“This will not break me,” Wallace said. “I will not give in, nor will I back down.”

nascar-martinsville-auto-racing Wallace with his car in Martinsville two weeks ago. Source: Steve Helber

Wallace was a strong advocate for NASCAR’s decision to ban the Confederate flag from its properties on June 10. The Confederate flag has been a staple at NASCAR tracks, particularly in the sport’s southern US heartland that includes Talladega in Alabama. But it remains a symbol of slavery and racism for many.

Sunday’s race, which was to be NASCAR’s first with fans since the coronavirus pandemic erupted, was postponed until Monday by thunderstorms.

Before the heavy weather moved in, a small plane flew above the track trailing a giant Confederate flag and a second banner that read “Defund NASCAR” — its message widely spread on social media.

NASCAR executive vice president Steve O’Donnell was quick to condemn the display on Twitter, where he posted a picture of black and white hands clasped.

“You won’t see a photo of a jackass flying a flag over the track here,” O’Donnell wrote. “But you will see this… Hope EVERYONE enjoys the race today.”

