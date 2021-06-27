Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Sunday 27 June 2021
Bubba Watson tied for Travelers lead as Seamus Power sits four shots back

Watson is setting the pace at TPC River Highlands alongside compatriot Kramer Hichok.

By The42 Team Sunday 27 Jun 2021, 10:28 AM
1 hour ago 579 Views 0 Comments
Bubba Watson on the first tee.
Image: John Minchillo
Image: John Minchillo

TWO-TIME MASTERS CHAMPION Bubba Watson and fellow American Kramer Hickok each fired a two-under-par 68 to share the lead after Saturday’s third round of the US PGA Travelers Championship.

However, it was a somewhat disappointing day for Ireland’s Seamus Power as he was unable to keep up with the pace-setters.

Watson, seeking his fourth victory in the event, sank a 20-foot birdie at the 17th hole while Hickok, chasing his first tour title, closed with back-to-back bogeys to leave them deadlocked on 10-under par 200 after 54 holes at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

Australians Jason Day and Cameron Smith and American Russell Henley were one adrift on 201, while South Korea’s Lee Kyoung-hoon and Americans Harris English and Brice Garnett were on 202.

Power is in a tie for 17th place after carding a one-over-par 71, which leaves him four shots back.

The Waterford man, who was within two shots of the top of the leaderboard after his second round, recovered well with birdies on 8, 9, 13 and 15 after beginning his round by dropping shots on each of his first four holes.

Following a bogey on the 18th, the 34-year-old sits on six-under-par for the tournament.

