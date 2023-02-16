'So long' - John 'Bubbles' O'Dwyer retires from inter-county hurling

JOHN ‘BUBBLES’ O’DWYER, winner of All-Ireland medals with Tipperary in 2016 and ’19, has retired from inter-county hurling.

Recognised as one of the most skilful players of the modern era, O’Dwyer helped Tipp to victory in 2016 when he scored a memorable goal against Kilkenny in the final. O’Dwyer finished with 1-5 that day.

He found the net again in the 2019 decider between the same teams, on his way to a tally of 1-2.

The 31-year-old from Killenaule first played for Tipperary at 16 when he joined the minor panel during the 2008 Munster championship.

The Killenaule player won the Munster and All-Ireland championships with the county’s U21 side in 2010.

He made his senior inter-county debut in 2013, during the league, scoring three points from centre-forward in a 0-26 to 1-11 defeat by Cork.

As well as two All-Irelands, O’Dwyer won Munster medals in 2015 and 2016 and an All Star in 2014.

“I would like to thank all the management teams from minor level up to senior who helped me over the last 15 years,” he said.

“It was a great pleasure to represent my county and win some silverware along the way. Thanks to those close to me and to my club Killenaule, without their support it wouldn’t have been possible. So long.”

